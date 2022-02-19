TET malpractice, MHADA paper leak case: Three more arrested

PUNE CITY police have arrested three more persons in connection with the alleged question paper leak in MHADA recruitment examination and malpractices in the statewide Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) of 2018 and 2020.

Police have identified the accused as Jamal Ibrahim Pathan (47) of Latur, Kalim Gulser Khan (52) of Buldhana, and Mukunda Jagannath Suryawanshi (33) of Nashik.

Starting with the probe into a paper leak in the recruitment process of Group D employees of the Health Department in November last year, the Cyber Cell of Pune City Police unearthed a question paper leak in MHADA recruitment, malpractices, in the TETs of 2020 and 2018, and a paper leak in the Group C recruitment process of the Health Department.

Cyber police station lodged separate offences for probing every paper leak andmalpractice incident. These probes have led to multiple arrests, including those of senior government officials, middlemen, private entities contracted for recruitment processes, coaching class owners and candidates. The accused persons include Ankush Rambhau Harkal (44) and Santosh Lakshman Harkal (42) of Aurangabad, who allegedly played a role in the MHADA recruitment question paper leak and malpractices in the TETs.

A press release issued by the Cyber police station on Friday said investigation of Harkal brothers revealed the alleged involvement of Jamal Pathan in the scam. Police then arrested Jamal and found a list of 80 candidates of TET and five candidates of MHADA recruitment examination on his cell phone. Then they arrested Kalim, an alleged “agent” who got this list from Jamal. A court in Pune has remanded them to police custody till February 24 for further investigation.

Meanwhile, police arrested Mukunda Suryawanshi from Nashik for allegedly giving a list of seven candidates of TET 2018, 63 candidates of TET 2020 and Rs 60 lakh to the Harkal brothers. A court in Pune has remanded him to police custody till February 21 for further investigation.