TET exam: Marks of over 7,800 candidates inflated, will submit list to state govt, says Pune Police

Investigation by the Pune city police has revealed that marks scored by as many as 7,880 candidates of Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) of 2018 and 2020 were increased by tampering with the evaluation process.

Amitabh Gupta, commissioner of Pune city police, told media persons that the police would be submitting a list of these candidates to the state government for further action.

The investigation in TET is also linked to a probe into a slew of malpractices in various state government exams. Starting with the probe into a paper leak in the recruitment process of Group D employees of the Health Department in November last year, the Cyber Cell of Pune City Police has further unearthed a question paper leak in MHADA recruitment, malpractices in the TETs of 2020 and 2018, and a paper leak in the Group C recruitment process of the Health Department.

Till now, these five probes have led to a total of 36 arrests, including those of senior government officials, middlemen, private entities contracted for recruitment processes, coaching class owners and candidates. Assets worth over Rs 7 crore, allegedly amassed by the accused in an illegal manner, have also been seized.

Among those who were arrested for malpractices in statewide TET held in 2018 and 2020 include Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) Commissioner Tukaram Supe, consultant to the Department of Education Abhijit Savrikar, former MSCE commissioner Sukhdeo Dere, and Ashwinkumar Shivkumar, former director of GA Software Technologies Private Limited company, which was given the contract by the state government to conduct the recruitment examinations for various posts.

The accused persons working with this company had access to the website https://mahatet.in, which they misused for the alleged malpractice in TET, police said.

Police said amounts ranging between Rs 35,000 to a couple of lakhs were allegedly taken from the candidates to increase their TET marks.