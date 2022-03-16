TET: Chargesheet against 15 including IAS officer

PUNE city police on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against 15 persons including IAS officer Sushil Khodwekar in the case in which results of over 7,800 candidates appearing for state-wide Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) of 2019-20 were tampered with.

Since October last year, the Cyber Crime cell of Pune police has been probing five interconnected cases in which five different Maharashtra government recruitment processes were allegedly compromised by a nexus of senior government office-bearers, touts and private players, and candidates.

These cases include those of paper leaks in two state health department exams of Group C and D, tampering of assessment of papers in TET of two years of 2018 and 2019-20 and a leak of the paper for recruitment in Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

During the probe, the Cyber Crime cell had arrested the then commissioner of Maharashtra State Council Of Examination (MSCE) Tukaram Supre and a consultant to the department of education, Abhijit Savrikar, IAS officer Khodwekar and Pritesh Deshmukh of GA Software, a company that was contracted with the conduct of the examination. Khodwekar, who was posted as deputy secretary in the agriculture department at the time of his arrest, was earlier posted as deputy secretary in school education and sports department. Along with these four, those chargesheeted include middlemen and touts.

Inspector Kumar Ghadge, who is investigating the case, said that a 3,955-page chargesheet has been made against the 15 accused arrested till now.