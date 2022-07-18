Is testing fatigue giving a misleading picture of Covid-19 in Maharashtra?

The ratio of COVID-19 deaths vis-a-vis the number of infections in the last six months in Maharashtra has fallen drastically compared to similar ratios over the past two years. While 13.31 lakh cases were reported between January and June, the number of casualties was 2,900. In 2021, 47 lakh cases were reported with 92,005 deaths. In 2020, there were 19.32 lakh cases with 49,521 deaths, according to a Maharashtra health department analysis.

Experts attribute the low numbers to COVID fatigue and the reluctance of people with mild symptoms to get tested. Dr Sanjay Pujari, member of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) COVID task force, said, “The case fatality ratio is probably over estimated mainly as the proportion of people with mild symptoms testing for COVID is low. Also, not all COVID deaths are due to the disease alone and could be due to other medical conditions,” he said. Infectious diseases specialist Dr Amit Dravid said that unlike the last two years of the pandemic, which had seen a fair amount of aggressive testing for COVID, the frequency of tracking and testing had dipped this year. “There has been a COVID fatigue and hence chances are people with influenza-like illness are not testing. Also due to the large immunity wall that has been set up by vaccination, COVID infections and re-infections, the number of hospitalisations and intensive care unit admissions are less this year,” Dr Dravid said.

Dr Pradeep Awate, Maharashtra surveillance officer, attributes the continued chain of infection to the SARS-CoV 2 virus changing and developing newer sub-lineages. “However it is not necessary that they carry epidemiological significance,” he said, adding that the main characteristics to look out for were increased severity, rate of transmissibility and whether the host immunity had been bypassed.

An analysis shows that the deaths in the paediatric age group of 0-10 years were low in the last six months. Of the 2,900 deaths between January and June, around 19 were children in the paediatric age group of 0-10 years. In 2021, there were 117 paediatric COVID deaths in the age group of 0-10 while it was 97 in 2020. While there was a fair share of deaths in the 32-50 and 50+ age group, a majority were in the 60 + age group who had co morbid conditions.

Pune, which tops districts with high COVID infections, has now shown a 17 per cent decline in new cases in the week ending July 17. In the week between July 4 and 10, there were 6,479 new infections while in the week ending July 17, there were 5,326 new cases. Dr Awate said that Omicron and its sub-lineages are the dominant variants and at present in Maharashtra, the tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients is 132 while that of BA.2.75 is 57. Pune has reported 84 people with BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants while 37 are of BA.2.75.