Terror threat: Police want info on buyers of old vehicles,servants

In view of terror alerts,the Pune city police have issued prohibitory orders directing that information about the persons buying old and used vehicles,servants and tenants should be submitted at the nearest police station.

According to the police,the possibility of terror suspects residing in Pune and using old and used vehicles for terror activities cannot be ruled out. To collect the information on people taking house or rooms on rent and buying old and used vehicles between August 13 and October 11,an order has been issued under Section 144 of CrPC that persons who are selling their old and used vehicles should submit the details of buyers at the nearest police station. The order is also obligatory to the vehicle agents who would be a part of such deals,the police said.

The property owners and agents ahave to submit details of the persons taking their house or rooms on rent at the nearest police stations. The police have also not ruled out the possibility of terror suspects coming to Pune and taking up jobs of servants.

In order to collect the information of servants or maid,an order has been issued under CrPC 144,making it mandatory for the private employers to do proper character verification of the servants or maids being and submit their details to the nearest police station between August 9 and October 7.

