Why Rs 100-crore firecracker hub in Maharashtra’s Terkheda faces a slow Diwali season

Written by Shubham Kurale and Pavan Khengre

Dharashiv: In Maharashtra’s drought-prone Dharashiv district, where farming often struggles to provide a reliable livelihood, a small village has found an alternative in an industry more commonly associated with Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu. Terkheda, in Washi taluka, has grown into a firecracker manufacturing hub, with 50 manufacturing units and over 200 seasonal sale units, drawing traders from across Maharashtra and neighbouring states.

The industry, which began with a single factory in 1983, has expanded into a business with an annual turnover of more than Rs 100 crore. It has also created employment opportunities in a region where limited water availability and unproductive agricultural land have pushed several villagers towards alternative livelihoods. However, while the trade has expanded, manufacturers and workers say this Diwali season has brought its own challenges, including lower demand, rising raw material costs, and wages that have not kept pace with the work involved.

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Manufacturers and workers say this Diwali season has brought its own challenges, including lower demand, rising raw material costs, and wages that have not kept pace with the work involved. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre) Manufacturers and workers say this Diwali season has brought its own challenges, including lower demand, rising raw material costs, and wages that have not kept pace with the work involved. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)

A skill inherited from the Nizam era

The story starts with an inherited skill. Irfan Daruwala, owner of Dada and Kaptain Fireworks, says his forefathers worked in the topkhana, an artillery unit where cannons and ammunition used to be stored, manufactured, and repaired during Nizam rule. Dharashiv (formerly Osmanabad) was part of the princely state of Hyderabad under the rule of the Nizams.

“When foreign rule ended, and people gradually started returning to Terkheda, they carried those skills with them and began making firecrackers,” he says. His grandfather set up the village’s first factory in 1983 and named it Dada Fireworks. It made the Terkhadi Tote, a locally developed firecracker variety.

Others followed slowly. From the 2000s, as frequent droughts made agriculture unproductive, more villagers began to see firecrackers as a lucrative option.

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Water is at the heart of the shift. “We have no major source of water or dams,” says Farid Pathan, president of the Dharashiv district firecracker union. “The Terna river originates here, but we do not benefit from it.”

Purushottam Gapat, owner of Gayatri Fireworks, tells a similar story. “There are not enough jobs and not even enough water. I have just two acres of land, and it had become unproductive, so I turned to this business,” he says. He has been in it for four years. Balaji Dilip Gholap of Kulbhushan Fireworks says he started in 2017 for the same reason: limited job opportunities.

From the 2000s, as frequent droughts made agriculture unproductive, more villagers began to see firecrackers as a lucrative option. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre) From the 2000s, as frequent droughts made agriculture unproductive, more villagers began to see firecrackers as a lucrative option. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)

From one product to many

The industry began with the ‘Saddam’, a sutli bomb. Pathan says it has since widened to sky shots, flower pots, sparklers, one-sound crackers and a few types of sutli bombs. Gholap’s factory also makes Laxmi tota, tiger bomb, and fountain crackers. “The variety here is unique,” he says.

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The growth has been fastest in the last decade, as young people began opening sale outlets. It has also created allied businesses in transport, paper units, paper tubes, inners and packing. “Fifty more individuals have applied for licences for manufacturing and sale, and their applications are in process,” Pathan said.

“Terkheda still depends on Sivakasi for what it cannot yet make. During Diwali season, firecrackers worth Rs 30-40 crore are brought in from there,” Pathan added. Local manufacturers say they want to close that gap, but skilled labour is hard to find. “We are trying to expand into other varieties, but we are not getting skilled workers to make them,” says Gapat, who makes ‘Saddam’ and anar.

“Raw material comes from Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh (MP) and Uttar Pradesh,” Gholap says. His factory now employs around 50 people and supplies customers in Gujarat, MP and across Maharashtra.

Local manufacturers say skilled labour is hard to find. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre) Local manufacturers say skilled labour is hard to find. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Why buyers travel here

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Price is the main draw. Gururaj Umbarje, a purchaser from Karajagi village in Akkalkot taluka of Solapur, learned about Terkheda through social media. “Wholesale prices here are about 30 per cent lower than elsewhere in the region, which is why it is so sought after,” he says. “Competitive prices leave us a profit.” He has been in the trade for three years, and says at least three or four people find work at his Diwali stall.

Vitthal Ramesh Gyanmothe came from Koppal district in Karnataka, around 410 km away, after watching videos on YouTube. He spent most of his 20 years in the business in Mumbai before moving back to his hometown. He also puts a discount on Terkheda-made firecrackers of about 30 per cent. “More varieties should be made here so that we can buy them cheap,” he says. He also wants better transport links, so small shopkeepers can order directly from Terkheda.

Traders want better transport links, so small shopkeepers can order directly from Terkheda. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre) Traders want better transport links, so small shopkeepers can order directly from Terkheda. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)

A weak season

This year, the boom has met a drought. Gapat says the average order of 500 boxes of sutli bombs has fallen to around 250 this festive season. “The drought has hit consumer spending power and reduced demand. We do not know whether we will get orders after Diwali,” he says. Twine and cardboard have also become costlier.

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Nitin Sarwade, a small-scale manufacturer, makes pistons for sky shots, and his work has given livelihoods to over six women. He says the arrival of new players has already squeezed profits. “Production of the usual 10,000 pistons a year is down by around 50 per cent this year. Daily wages for my helpers have also dropped from Rs 400 to Rs 250.” Sarwade said.

The workers’ share, and risk they carry

By generating employment through firecracker manufacturing to overcome drought and serving as a supplementary business to agriculture, this village in Marathwada has earned the identity of being known as the ‘Sivakasi of Maharashtra’.(Express Photo/Pavan Khengre) By generating employment through firecracker manufacturing to overcome drought and serving as a supplementary business to agriculture, this village in Marathwada has earned the identity of being known as the ‘Sivakasi of Maharashtra’.(Express Photo/Pavan Khengre)

Business owners call the industry lucrative. Workers say their pay does not match their effort.

A woman from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, working at one of the factories, describes her plight. “We get just Rs 220 for twine-wrapping 1,000 boxes of sutli bombs. It is laborious and takes about five hours of continuous work. The wages need to be revised,” she says. Labour is now arriving from Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, as well as from nearby villages such as Yarmala, Ratnapur, Bavi and Pimpalgaon.

For local workers, the profession was never really a choice. One villager has spent over two decades manually filling explosive flash powder into the small cardboard cases of sutli bombs. “If we had enough water, most of us would have pursued agriculture or allied work,” he says. “But for over 20 years we have had no meaningful livelihood, so this is what we do.”

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The work is hazardous, and the safeguards appear thin. During a visit to one of the manufacturing units, The Indian Express found adolescents helping with the work or staying near firecracker processing, an environment where a mishap can endanger lives. Also, fire extinguishers were seen in a dilapidated state at the plant.