‘Tenth highest peak in the world’: Team of four mountaineers to scale Mt Annapurna I

A team of four mountaineers led by Umesh Zirpe of Giripremi, which claims to be the only organisation in the country that organises “8000er” expeditions continuously, will climb Mt Annapurna (8,091 meters), the 10th highest peak in the world between March and April.

Ushaprabha Page, founder- president, Giripremi, Anand Palande, founder-trustee, Giripremi, Umesh Zirpe, leader, Mt Annapurna I Expedition 2020, along with the climbing team, announced the expedition in Pune.

Zirpe said, “After the enormous success of Mt Everest expedition in 2012, we were constantly being asked as to what we would do next. After Mt Everest expedition, Giripremi envisioned to climb all fourteen 8000er mountains in the world. We are already halfway there. Our teams reached the summit of seven 8000er mountains in the last seven years, including Mt Everest (the world’s highest peak) in 2012, Mt Lhotse (the world’s fourth highest peak) in 2013, Mt Makalu (the world’s fifth highest peak) in 2014, Mt Cho Oyu (the world’s sixth highest peak), Mt Dhaulagiri (the world’s seventh highest) in 2016, Mt Manaslu (the world’s eighth highest) in 2017 and Mt Kangchenjunga (the world’s third-highest) in 2019.”

He added, “Now we have planned an expedition to Mt Annapurna I, the world’s tenth highest peak, located in Nepal. The mountain stands tall at a height of 8,091 meters and is known as one of the toughest to scale across the globe. Giripremi’s three experienced and skilled climbers will climb Mt Annapurna I in March-April 2020.”

The climbing team includes Ashish Mane (five 8000er mountains, including Mt Everest), Bhushan Harshe (Mt Everest and Mt Kangchenjunga) and Jitendra Gaware (Mt Kangchenjunga).

Zirpe, the leader of Giripremi’s 8000er mountain expeditions, will lead the Mt Annapurna I Expedition 2020. It is his eighth consecutive expedition as a leader.

Page said, “8000er mountain expeditions are arduous and pose several challenges in front of climbers. However, Giripemi’s mountaineers are trained, skilled and experienced to negotiate such challenges and climb the mountain successfully.”

Page also stressed on the fundraising part of the expedition. These expeditions need massive funds, and raising it is a daunting task, Page added.

Mt Annapurna I Expedition 2020 has a budget of Rs 60 lakh, Page said, and urged people to support the expedition by making donations.

About Mt Annapurna I

Mt Annapurna I is located in Nepal Himalayas’ Annapurna massif. This massif is the home of several tall mountains. It has sixteen 6000er and above mountains, while Mt Annapurna I is a solitary 8000er mountain with a height of 8,091 metres. Annapurna Massif is 55 km long, surrounded by Gandki and Marshyangadi glaciers. Long ridges, avalanche-prone areas are characteristic of the massif, which makes climbing extremely difficult. To date, around 200 to 250 climbers have reached the summit of Mt Annapurna I successfully. The data shows that till March 2012, 191 climbers have summited the mountain. Whereas, 52 climbers have died ascending the mountain and nine have died descending. Mt Annapurna I has caused 34 deaths for every 100 climbs. However, it is the first 8000er to be climbed successfully. On June 3, 1950, French climbers Morris Herzog and Lois Lachenal made it to the summit of Mt Annapurna I. There are several climbing routes. The Giripremi team will be climbing from the Northwest ridge.

