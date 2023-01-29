Tennis tournament: Maria clinches 40k women’s ITF singles title, Raina-Thombare win doubles

SEEDED PLAYERS of the $40,000 Women’s ITF Tournament being held in the city clinched the singles and doubles titles on Saturday. While top-seeded German Tatjana Maria won the singles title, top-seeded Indian pair Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare lifted the doubles title at the Deccan Gymkhana hard tennis courts.

The singles final became a one-sided affair as WTA ranked 71 Maria defeated Nigina Abduraimova of Uzbekistan 6-1, 6-1 in a match lasting almost an hour.

Meanwhile, the final doubles match was no short of a game to behold as the Indian duo came back from a loss in the first set to get past a fighting Kazakhstan pair of Gozal Ainitdinova and Zhibek Kulambayeva 4-6, 7-5, 10-8 to win their second title together.