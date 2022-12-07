scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Tennis Premier League kicks off in Pune

All the TPL matches at the Balewadi Stadium can be enjoyed live on Sony Ten 2 channels and the OTT platform SonyLIV starting from 4.30pm.

Tennis Premier League has a prize kitty of Rs 10 lakh.(Photo: Twitter/@tplsport)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The fourth edition of the Tennis Premier League kicked off at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune Wednesday.

The first day of the league had Delhi Binny’s Brigade take on the Pune Jaguars in the first fixture, followed by a duel between Gujarat Panthers and Mumbai Leon Army. The first day will also have a match between Bengaluru Spartans and the latest franchise of the TPL, Punjab Tigers. The last fixture of the first day will have Chennai Stallions take on Finecab Hyderabad Strikers.

The grand opening ceremony of TPL was attended by Shyam Patel, owner of the Mumbai Leon Army, Kapil Jhaveri, owner of the Bengaluru Spartans, Brijgopal Bhutada, owner of the Finecab Hyderabad Strikers, Raminder Singh, owner of the Punjab Tigers, Sneh Patel, owner of the Delhi Binny’s Brigade, Ramku Patgir, owner of the of the Gujarat Panthers, Shailesh Alagiya, owner of the Chennai Stallions and Punit Balan, owner of the Pune Jaguars. Actress and co-owner of the Pune Jaguars, Sonali Bendre also attended the opening ceremony.

The league will also see some notable tennis players such as Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Saketh Myneni and local favourites Arjun Kadhe, Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina. 2022 Wimbledon Championships men’s doubles champion Matthew Ebden, the biggest bid of the league, will also be seen at the fourth edition of the TPL. The league has a prize kitty of Rs 10 lakh.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Winter Session of Parlia...Premium
UPSC Key- December 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Winter Session of Parlia...
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plansPremium
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plans
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitalsPremium
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitals
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...Premium
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...

Mrunal Jain, co-founder of TPl, said, “We are going to witness some highly competitive and exciting matches here on the first day. I am sure tennis fans here at the Balewadi Stadium will make the fourth season a grand success.”

Kunal Thakkur, co-founder of the TPL, said, “The fourth season of the Tennis Premier League is going to be bigger than ever. This is a testament to how revolutionary the league is, especially for Indian tennis fans who will get to see some of the biggest stars of Indian and international tennis compete against each other.”

More from Pune

All the TPL matches at the Balewadi Stadium can be enjoyed live on Sony Ten 2 channels and the OTT platform SonyLIV starting from 4.30pm.

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 10:13:15 pm
Next Story

45-year-old man dies as kite string cuts his throat, search on for suspects

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close