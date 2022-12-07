Tennis Premier League kicks off in Pune

The fourth edition of the Tennis Premier League kicked off at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune Wednesday.

The first day of the league had Delhi Binny’s Brigade take on the Pune Jaguars in the first fixture, followed by a duel between Gujarat Panthers and Mumbai Leon Army. The first day will also have a match between Bengaluru Spartans and the latest franchise of the TPL, Punjab Tigers. The last fixture of the first day will have Chennai Stallions take on Finecab Hyderabad Strikers.

The grand opening ceremony of TPL was attended by Shyam Patel, owner of the Mumbai Leon Army, Kapil Jhaveri, owner of the Bengaluru Spartans, Brijgopal Bhutada, owner of the Finecab Hyderabad Strikers, Raminder Singh, owner of the Punjab Tigers, Sneh Patel, owner of the Delhi Binny’s Brigade, Ramku Patgir, owner of the of the Gujarat Panthers, Shailesh Alagiya, owner of the Chennai Stallions and Punit Balan, owner of the Pune Jaguars. Actress and co-owner of the Pune Jaguars, Sonali Bendre also attended the opening ceremony.

The league will also see some notable tennis players such as Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Saketh Myneni and local favourites Arjun Kadhe, Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina. 2022 Wimbledon Championships men’s doubles champion Matthew Ebden, the biggest bid of the league, will also be seen at the fourth edition of the TPL. The league has a prize kitty of Rs 10 lakh.

Mrunal Jain, co-founder of TPl, said, “We are going to witness some highly competitive and exciting matches here on the first day. I am sure tennis fans here at the Balewadi Stadium will make the fourth season a grand success.”

Kunal Thakkur, co-founder of the TPL, said, “The fourth season of the Tennis Premier League is going to be bigger than ever. This is a testament to how revolutionary the league is, especially for Indian tennis fans who will get to see some of the biggest stars of Indian and international tennis compete against each other.”

All the TPL matches at the Balewadi Stadium can be enjoyed live on Sony Ten 2 channels and the OTT platform SonyLIV starting from 4.30pm.