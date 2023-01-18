scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Ten shops gutted in fire at Pune market, no casualties

Fire officials said tin shed shops electrical and mechanical items suffered damages.

No casualties were reported. Attempts were being made to ascertain the cause of the fire. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)
Ten shops gutted in fire at Pune market, no casualties
Ten shops at Juna Bazaar in the Mangalwar Peth area of Pune city were gutted in a fire incident Wednesday morning, said officials.

The Pune fire brigade control room received a call about the fire at 7.38 am. Teams of fire brigade, along with fire tenders and water tankers, rushed to the spot.

They brought the fire under control by around 8.25 am. Fire officials said tin shed shops carrying electrical and mechanical items suffered damages in the incident.

Fire officials said tin shed shops carrying electrical and mechanical items suffered damages in the incident.

No casualties were reported. Attempts were being made to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Juna Bazaar is a roadside market in the crowded mid-city area, known for shops that sell old or used items. It operates every Sunday and Wednesday.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 09:37 IST
