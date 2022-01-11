Ten resident doctors among 70 healthcare workers infected with Covid at Sassoon Hospital

Around 70 healthcare workers, including at least 10 resident doctors, at the city’s B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital are currently infected with Covid-19, authorities said. A majority of them are asymptomatic and are expected to recover soon.

Authorities said normal services at the hospital have not been disrupted.

“We are managing both Covid and non-Covid duties… Their seven-day period of isolation will soon be completed and they will join duties,” an official at the hospital said.

Those infected include faculty members, nurses, students, technicians and other staff members. The B J Medical College and Sassoon Hospital, the largest government hospital in the state, has about 3,000 staff, including over 250 faculty members and about 400 resident doctors. There are about 140 Covid patients admitted at the hospital right now. The official said the infected staff members are under observation at the Covid ward in the hospital building.

“We are a large government hospital and the flow of patients for Covid or non-Covid treatment does not stop. We cannot refuse admissions and all our ICUs are full,” the official said.

Dr Kiran Ghuge, general secretary of BJMC unit of Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), said majority of the infected resident doctors were from the Obstetric and Gynaecology department.

Meanwhile, Pune district on Monday saw a drop in the number of new cases being detected. A total of 5,172 cases were discovered, compared to 6,464 on Sunday even though there was no drop in the number of samples getting tested. On both the days, about 30,000 samples were tested. Usually, Monday sees a drop in the number of cases, mainly because a number of results are not immediately available at the laboratories.

According to data from the health department of Pune Zila Parishad, there are now over 28,000 active cases in the district, with more than 16,000 being in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) areas. PMC areas reported 3,067 patients while Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) detected 1,276 infections. Pune rural had 600 cases.

The district has so far seen 11,95,329 positive cases out of which 11,47,865 patients have recovered while 19,270 people have died.