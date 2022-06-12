scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 12, 2022
Temporary ban on collection of traffic fines after complaints of police ‘high-handedness’

Pune police officials said several complaints have been received in the recent past against traffic police personnel and towing vehicle operators for reportedly collecting compounding fines from traffic violators

By: Express News Service | Pune |
June 12, 2022 7:51:09 pm
Pune traffic police, fine collectionPune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said the process of collection of fines was being streamlined and an inquiry was being conducted into the complaints

After receiving complaints against a section of the traffic police and towing vehicle operators, the Pune police have put a temporary halt on collection of fines from traffic violators. Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said the process of collection of fines was being streamlined and an inquiry was being conducted into the complaints.

Pune police officials said several complaints have been received in the recent past against traffic police personnel and towing vehicle operators for reportedly collecting compounding fines from traffic violators. There have also been complaints of rude behaviour against the traffic police.

Gupta said, “We are trying to streamline the system. Meanwhile, an inquiry is being conducted into the complaints.”

When asked how long the moratorium shall be in place, Gupta chose not to comment.

Sources said the inquiry is being conducted by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Branch, Raja Ramaswami.

The traffic branch of Pune City police is led by an officer of deputy commissioner of police rank and it currently has a strength of nearly 1,000 personnel.

