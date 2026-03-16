Pune Crime Files: How Google Maps powered 2 thieves’ temple run and how police finally caught up

The Pune rural police recently arrested two men for a series of temple burglaries across Junnar, Ambegaon, and Shirur talukas. The investigation revealed a modern twist to the crimes: the suspects allegedly used Google Maps to scout remote temple locations, study their surroundings, and plan their midnight thefts.

The string of seven burglaries over the last two months, which coincided with the start of traditional ‘yatra’ and ‘utsav’ festivals, had left residents and local priests on edge. In response to public outcry, Sandeep Singh Gill, Superintendent of Police, directed a local crime branch team, led by Inspector Avinash Shilimkar, to solve the cases.

The series of thefts

A theft attempt was reported at a Khandoba temple in Nalavane village in Junnar on December 30. The burglars allegedly tried to steal the paduka, the deity’s sacred footwear, from the temple. But an anti-theft siren at the spot triggered, and the burglars fled from the temple. In this case, the FIR was lodged at the Alephata police station.

In another case, around 2 am on January 23, the burglars allegedly made away with a donation box carrying Rs 20,000 from Shri Someshwar Temple in Pimpri Dumala village in Shirur taluka of Pune district. The donation box was later found lying in the bushes nearby, but the cash was stolen, the police said. An FIR was lodged at the Ranjangaon MIDC police station.

In another instance, Rs 11,000 in cash was stolen from the donation box of the Shivshambo temple at Dhalwadi in Junnar in the morning hours of February 7. Similarly, Rs 45,000 was stolen from the donation box of Bhairavnath Temple in Shiroli village, Junnar, on the intervening night between February 5 and February 6. The FIRs in both thefts were lodged at the Junnar police station.

In the midnight hours of February 22, unidentified people allegedly stole Rs 12,000 from the donation box at a Sai Temple in Warulwadi village in Junnar, after closing the door latch of the priest’s room from outside. The FIR in this case was filed at the Narayangaon police station. Hours later, on the morning of February 23, a theft of Rs 20,000 was reported from the donation box of the Khandoba temple in Chinchkaimala village, Junnar. The police filed an FIR at the Alephata police station.

In the early hours of March 3, Rs 2,000 in cash was stolen from the donation box at Kalambadevi Mata Temple in Shevalwadi, Manchar. The police said the deity’s paduka and the digital video recorder (DVR) for the CCTV installed at the spot were also stolen. An FIR was lodged in this case at the Manchar police station.

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The breakthrough

Soon after this theft, working on clues from the investigation into previous burglaries at other temples, the police nabbed two burglars from Kandali Phata on the Pune–Nashik highway on March 3.

The police identified the accused as Sunil Suresh Agiwale, 20, and Bhima Bhausaheb Girhe, 26, both residents of the Ahilyanagar district. The police confirmed their involvement in seven temple burglaries in Pune district and one in Ahilyanagar, during which they allegedly stole Rs 50,000 from a donation box at the Khandoba temple in Dhandarfal village, Sangamner, on February 9.

The police said they obtained clues about the suspects from CCTV footage captured at a couple of temples that had been burgled.

Assistant Inspector Mahadev Shelar said, “CCTV footage showed suspects having their faces covered with a cloth. But during the probe, we obtained details about the motorcycle they used in the crime. The probe revealed that suspects matching the same description were involved in thefts at different temples. After committing the crime, they were seen riding towards the Sangamner area via Nashik road.”

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Shelar said that following the leads, they nabbed the two suspects and recovered a motorcycle, a screwdriver, other equipment they used for thefts, a spray, some cash, and a silver footwear of a deity, all worth Rs 1.19 lakh, from their possession.

Screenshots to study geography

“It was learnt during the investigation that the accused were choosing the temples for burglary using Google Maps. They randomly selected rural temples and studied their surroundings on Google Maps. Then they took screenshots of the temples they wanted to burgle. They committed thefts at these temples in the midnight hours and mainly looked for the money in donation boxes,” said Shelar.

The officer further said they found screenshots of several other temples on the accused’s cell phones. “So far, we have found their involvement in eight temple burglaries. But they may have committed thefts at many other temples in the Pune and Ahilyanagar districts. Further investigation is on,” he said.

Shelar said the accused Sunil Agiwale was earlier booked in four sandalwood theft cases registered at the Chaturshringi police station in Pune.

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“He now seems to have joined hands with accused Bhima and one more suspect, who is on the run, for stealing cash and valuables from temples,” Shelar said.