Temperatures expected to soar in Pune at 34 °C during the day

According to IMD data of the last 10 years, the minimum temperature mid-February has, mostly, been below 15 °C.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
2 min readPuneFeb 11, 2026 10:32 PM IST
pune weather update temperatureAfter February 15, when the morning temperature rises further, it might create problems for standing Rabi crops. (Image generated using Google Gemini)
Make us preferred source on Google

The minimum temperature recorded at the Shivajinagar station has been around 15 °C for the last few days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this is likely to change after February 15 and the late night as well as mornings will become warmer.

“The morning temperature in Pune is expected to rise after February 15 and will, possibly, reach around 17-18 °C by next Tuesday,” says Dr Anupam Kashyapi, the former Head of Weather Forecasting Division and Crop Advisor at the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The days are noticeably warm. The mercury has stayed above 30 °C in Pune over the last few days. According to the IMD, the maximum temperature is likely to climb to 33 °C on Friday and 34 °C and 34°C in Sunday.

“In February, both the maximum and the minimum temperatures have shown a rising trend. The increasing warmth in the mornings and the days are likely to become more obvious in the second half of February. By the end of February, the maximum temperature is expected to soar to more than 35 °C for isolated areas of Maharashtra,” says Kashyapi.

Also Read | Explained: Prospects and concerns for the Rabi crop

He points out that this is the time of the winter crop or the Rabi crop, such as wheat. “The rise in maximum and the minimum temperatures matter for farmers at this time. If the maximum temperature is above 30 °C, it is not good for the harvest of winter crops. This is a critical phase. The minimum temperature of 13-14 °C might not be alarming at present. After February 15, when the morning temperature rises further, it might create problems for standing Rabi crops,” says Kashyapi.

According to IMD data of the last 10 years, the minimum temperature mid-February has, mostly, been below 15 °C. The maximum temperatures have, usually, been below 35 degrees C. Last year, the maximum temperature had shown a surge on February 12, reaching 36 °C. It had fallen the next day. The present mercury readings, thus, are aligned with the temperature trends over the last decade in Pune.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Chief Minister Sarma claimed to have no knowledge of the video
Red-faced over shooting video, Assam BJP claims post ‘unauthorised’, sacks social media official
Anil kapoor expresso
Anil Kapoor landed a role that was first offered to Kamal Haasan, actor recalls how Raj Kapoor brought it together: 'Raj saab said I could do this'
Bengaluru auto driver offers free services
Bengaluru auto driver offers free water, hand sanitiser, 5 km ride for pregnant woman; Rapido responds
ENG vs WI LIVE Score: Follow England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 match happening in Mumbai on Wednesday.
England vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
C Raja Mohan writes: In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
Live Blog
Advertisement