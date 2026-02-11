Temperatures expected to soar in Pune at 34 °C during the day

The minimum temperature recorded at the Shivajinagar station has been around 15 °C for the last few days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this is likely to change after February 15 and the late night as well as mornings will become warmer.

“The morning temperature in Pune is expected to rise after February 15 and will, possibly, reach around 17-18 °C by next Tuesday,” says Dr Anupam Kashyapi, the former Head of Weather Forecasting Division and Crop Advisor at the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The days are noticeably warm. The mercury has stayed above 30 °C in Pune over the last few days. According to the IMD, the maximum temperature is likely to climb to 33 °C on Friday and 34 °C and 34°C in Sunday.