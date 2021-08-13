Temperatures drop, cooler and cloudy day over Pune on Friday

Temperatures over Pune city marginally dropped and a relatively cooler day is predicted over the city on Friday.

The maximum temperature on the day would be around 29 degrees and the recorded minimum temperature was 19.5 degrees Celsius. The day will remain partly cloudy mainly towards the afternoon hours with possibility of light intensity rainfall, as forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune.

The relative humidity levels recorded on the day ranged between 88 and 93 per cent.

During the past 24 hours, rainfall recorded over Lohegaon – 3mm and Shivajinagar – 2.4mm.

# Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on August 13, 2021

Pune city AQI – 47 – Satisfactory

