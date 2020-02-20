Temp rises by 4-6°C above normal in west Maharashtra, Pune records 34.6°C

Solapur, which recorded 36.4 degrees, remained the warmest city. Solapur, which recorded 36.4 degrees, remained the warmest city.

Extremely hot conditions prevailed in Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan during the day on Wednesday, with maximum temperatures jumping by four to six degrees above normal.

Dahanu (33.8 degrees Celsius), Santacruz (4.3 degrees), Malegaon (3.9 degrees) and Satara (35.1 degrees) remained the hottest cities, where the highest deviations of temperature from the norm were recorded. Solapur, which recorded 36.4 degrees, remained the warmest city.

Pune city, too, recorded 34.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, up by 3 degrees from normal. Surprisingly, humidity levels touched 80 per cent during the day, which is normally experienced along the coastal towns, said experts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Many locations in Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan recorded extremely hot day conditions and we are keeping a close watch. This is mainly due to the clear sky conditions available in the absence of any weather system, presently,” said an IMD official.

Last week, Mumbai had recorded 38 degrees, making it a warmer-than-usual day ahead of the onset of summer, which is predicted to start in March. Hot conditions have been persisting over western Maharashtra since last week, with Vengurla in Konkan remaining the hottest city in the country on Tuesday, when mercury levels soared to 37.5 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest Extended Range Predictions issued by IMD, nights over Maharashtra are set to get warmer as winter comes to a close. The IMD has forecast hotter days over western Maharashtra till the end of the month, whereas some pockets in north Maharashtra and Vidarbha may experience severe heat starting next month.

“In the coming days, the minimum temperatures shall see a marginal rise, and remain 3 degrees to 5 degrees above normal. It is normally observed during the phase when there is transition in season,” the Met official said.

High temperatures were recorded in other cities of Maharashtra including Akola (36.2 degrees), Sangli (35.5 degrees), Malegaon (35.4 degrees), Parbhani and Ratnagiri (35.1 degrees), Nanded (35 degrees) and Kolhapur (33.6 degrees).

