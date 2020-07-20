Pune: Telemedicine service launched for virtual healthcare access to Covid patients

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, who resumed work after being treated for coronavirus, launched the telemedicine facility. “This will give priority to asymptomatic or mild symptom patients in home isolation to get proper treatment,” he said. (Representational) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, who resumed work after being treated for coronavirus, launched the telemedicine facility. “This will give priority to asymptomatic or mild symptom patients in home isolation to get proper treatment,” he said. (Representational)

After an online counselling initiative for Covid-19 related issues, the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL), along with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Monday launched a telemedicine service to facilitate faster healthcare access to patients. This move was also launched to help patients connect with doctors easily for any queries related to the virus.

The initiative has engaged systems integrator Oasys Cybernetics Private Ltd to automate the entire public health administration, delivery, monitoring, and all such services within the city by deploying the Health Management Information System (HMIS).

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, who resumed work after being treated for coronavirus, launched the telemedicine facility. “This will give priority to asymptomatic or mild symptom patients in home isolation to get proper treatment,” he said.

“It will help improve doctor-patient engagement and provide better outcomes virtually,” said Rubal Agarwal, Additional Municipal Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PSCDCL.

This solution consists of a secured web URL for doctors, and an app called Arogya-Dheer for patients, which is in compliance with all HIPPA norms, including secure, convenient and collaborative virtual consultation to provide remote care to patients.

Users can download the Pune Telemedicine app on their mobiles or other smart devices. It will provide live audio/visual consultation, easy scheduling, quick or self-registration, HMIS or EMR integrations, easy clinical documentation, visit notes and summaries.

Over 100 doctors from private hospitals and the PMC will be available for tele-consultation through video and audio for any queries related to pre and post Covid-19 management.

