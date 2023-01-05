scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Lawyer found dead in Telangana: 3 arrested by police

The accused have been identified as Rajeshwar Ganpat Jadhav (42), a resident of Kalewadi and an original resident of Nanded, Satish Manikrao Ingle (27) and Balaji Maruti Elanwar (24), both from Nanded.

The crime branch of Pimpri Chinchwad police initiated a probe into this matter. The police checked CCTV footage of cameras in and around Shinde's office. (Express Photo)
The Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a lawyer, Shivshankar Dattatrya Shinde (45), a resident of Borhade Wasti in Chikhali.

Shinde went missing on December 31. His family lodged a missing report at Wakad police station January 1. Meanwhile, his body was found in a half-burnt condition at a village on the Maharashtra – Telangana border.

The crime branch of Pimpri Chinchwad police initiated a probe into this matter. The police checked CCTV footage of cameras in and around Shinde’s office. The probe has revealed that accused Rajeshwar Jadhav suspected his wife Swati was having an illicit affair with advocate Shinde. Due to it, there was a dispute between Shinde and Rajeshwar Jadhav. Also, Rajeshwar had moved a divorce application in a court.

Police then nabbed Rajeshwar Jadhav and two other accused persons on Tuesday. A press release issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Swapna Gore stated that accused persons had kidnapped Shinde from his office by gagging his mouth with a stick tape. The accused kept Shinde in a plastic drum and took him to Kamareddy in Telangana in a tempo. Here they allegedly murdered Shinde and tried to burn his body in an effort to destroy evidence.

Meanwhile, after the local police found the body, a case for murder was lodged at the Madnur police station in Telangana. The case has now been transferred to the Wakad police station. A court in Pimpri has remanded the three accused to police custody for ten days.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 03:22 IST
