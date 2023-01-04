Tejaswini Sawant, Pushkaraj Ingaole clinch 50m Rifle Prone gold

Olympian Tejaswini Sawant of Kolhapur and Pushkaraj Ingaole of Ratnagiri won the first two gold medals of the Maharashtra State Olympics Games 2023, comfortably bagging the top spot in the 50m Rifle Prone Women and Men shooting events respectively at the Balewadi Stadium on Tuesday.

Sawant, a former world champion in 50m Rifle Prone, proved her command over the discipline with a score of 618 points, beating second-placed Bhakti Khamkar of Mumbai by a margin of 4.5 points. Pune’s Pranali Suryawanshi bagged the bronze with a total of 611.7 points. In the Men’s 50m Prone event, Ingaole finished with a total of 621.7 points after six series to clinch the gold medal. Kolhapur’s Indrajeet Mohite won the silver medal with a total of 618 points while Abhijitsinh J of Pune bagged the bronze medal with a total of 612.9.