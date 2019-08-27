Tehsildar, 5 revenue officials ‘threatened, attacked’ by sand mafia in Indapur, Pune

Police have filed an attempt to murder case against four persons for allegedly threatening and attacking Indapur tehsildar Sonali Metkari and five other revenue officials.

According to the Indapur tehsildar, the accused were carrying illegally mined sand in a tractor-trolley to Indapur city on August 24 morning, when she and her team tried to intercept them.

“However, the tractor-trolley driver threatened us and tried to speed away,” the tehsildar said, adding that there were at least four men in the tractor-trolley.

As the revenue officials chased the vehicle, its driver reportedly removed the pin of the tractor to detach the trolley from it. The trolley, Metkari said, kept spinning on the spot and was about to hit their vehicle. “We jumped from the vehicle and saved ourselves,” she said.

According to the tehsildar, if caught, the men would have been fined over Rs 1 lakh. “To avoid the fine, they adopt this modus operandi of leaving the trolley behind,” she said.

Stating that revenue officials have faced a similar situation at least 10-15 times over last few months, Metkari said, “Only a day ago, a revenue official was attacked by a sand mafia. Threats and attacks are common by sand mafia.”

While Metkari has registered an attempt to murder case against four persons, District Collector Naval Kishore Ram has sought a report from Sub-Divisional Officer Hemant Nikam in the case. “I have sought details about what actually happened. Only when the report comes, I will be in a position to comment,” Ram said.

Nikam, meanwhile, said the matter was being probed from all angles. “I am collecting information about how the incident happened and whether police protection was taken by our team. I will submit my report within two days,” he said.