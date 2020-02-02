Teen’s photo, contact details ‘uploaded as prostitute’s on dating website’; one held



Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly uploading the photograph and contact details of a 19-year-old woman on a dating website, using a profile that mentions that she was a prostitute.

According to the police, the woman is a student. She started getting numerous phone calls on her mobile number and text messages on WhatsApp from different men in December 2019, police said.

She then found out that her photograph had been uploaded on a dating website along with her contact details, in a profile that mentioned that she was a prostitute, police added.

The woman lodged a complaint, following which a case was registered and the man was arrested following a primary investigation. Police have booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

