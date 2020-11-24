Teenager held for throwing chemical on 18-year-old girl

The 18-year-old was arrested on Monday evening.

AN 18-year-old girl sustained chemical burns on her face after a youth threw a corrosive substance on her in Pune on Monday morning. Police have arrested the 18-year-old accused.

According to the Pune police, the accused and the girl had known each other since their school days. The girl got married in June this year. She recently came to visit her parents with her husband. Police officers said that on Monday, the boy called her to meet him, in spite of her insisting otherwise.

Around 8 am, they met in the Parvati Darshan area. After talking for a while, where the girl kept suggesting that he should stop calling her, the boy threw a chemical that he had brought with him on her face, the girl has said in her statement.

Inspector Ram Rajmane of Dattawadi police station said, “The girl has sustained chemical burns on her face. We have arrested the man on Monday evening. He seems to have thrown a corrosive chemical he brought in a bottle, the samples of which have been sent for forensic analysis. The injuries of the girl are not grievous and she is out of danger.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd