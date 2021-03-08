Pune: 13-yr-old girl found dead on her birthday; police suspect it to be a case of suicide

Police said a report of accidental death was filed at Jejuri police station and a probe was on to ascertain the cause of her death.

A 13-year-old girl was found dead on March 6 at her residence in Shivari village in Purandar taluka of Pune district.

According to police, the girl died by suicide, but no note was recovered. Cops further said a report of accidental death was filed at Jejuri police station and a probe was on to ascertain the cause of her death.

The girl was a student of Class VII at a local school, and March 6 was her birthday, police said.

They added when the girl’s father returned home from the farm in the evening, he found her hanging.

Police further said her family rushed her to a hospital, but she was pronounced dead.

A team from Jejuri police station has started a probe into the case.