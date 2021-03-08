scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, March 08, 2021
Latest news

Pune: 13-yr-old girl found dead on her birthday; police suspect it to be a case of suicide

Cops said when the girl’s father returned home from the farm in the evening, he found her hanging.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
March 8, 2021 9:53:42 pm
Pune suicidePolice said a report of accidental death was filed at Jejuri police station and a probe was on to ascertain the cause of her death.

A 13-year-old girl was found dead on March 6 at her residence in Shivari village in Purandar taluka of Pune district.

According to police, the girl died by suicide, but no note was recovered. Cops further said a report of accidental death was filed at Jejuri police station and a probe was on to ascertain the cause of her death.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

The girl was a student of Class VII at a local school, and March 6 was her birthday, police said.

Click here for more
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

They added when the girl’s father returned home from the farm in the evening, he found her hanging.

Police further said her family rushed her to a hospital, but she was pronounced dead.

A team from Jejuri police station has started a probe into the case.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 08: Latest News

Advertisement