Teenager, father drown as boat capsizes in Ujani dam

A 40-YEAR-OLD man and his teenaged son drowned while three others, including two of their family members, were rescued after a fishing boat capsized in the backwaters of Ujani dam at Solapur district on Sunday. Police said the incident took place when the boat went off balance as one of them was taking a photo.

The deceased were identified as Vikas Shendge (40) and his son Jay. Shendge’s wife Swati, his daughter Anjali, his friend and the friend’s son were rescued.

Officials from Karmala police station in Solapur rural police jurisdiction said the incident took place near Vangi village at 4 pm when six persons from Akluj town went boating. A police officer said one person was taking a photo when the boat went off balance and capsized. All six fell into the water, the officer added.

Police said the Shendge family had come to a nearby village to attend a wedding.

