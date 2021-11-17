Teenager drowns in lake near Pune during outing for birthday celebration

A teenager died of drowning in Patharwadi lake near Pune on Tuesday evening when a group of youngsters had gone to the area for an outing to celebrate birthday. Officials said that the teenager fell into the water from a slippery spot when he was filming others swimming in the lake.

Officials from Saswad police station in Pune rural jurisdiction have identified the deceased youth as Anish Tanaji Khedekar (15). Anish was one of the nine youths from Padmavati and Taljai areas of Pune who had come to celebrate the birthday of two members of the group. The incident took place at Patharwadi located around 25 kilometers from Pune City.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Ravindra Kalbhor said, “The group of nine boys initially went to the Kanifnath Gadh area on Kondhwa-Saswad road. They celebrated the birthday of two of them and then went to Patharwadi lake. While some of them entered the waters for a swim, Anish stayed out as he could not swim. We have been told that Anish fell into the water from a slippery spot when he was taking video of others swimming.”

Kalbhor added, “Others tried to rescue him by throwing some clothes towards him but he drowned. The youths took help from some locals but could not rescue Anish. Later they informed the police and in the night we called the fire brigade to conduct a search for the boy. Around 11.30 pm, the divers from the fire brigade took out his body.”