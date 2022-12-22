scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Bodies of teenage boy, girl found in Pune’s Khadakwasla dam backwaters; probe on

Police are yet to ascertain the cause and sequence of events that led to the deaths.

Officials with the Haveli police station said that the bodies were found near Sonapur village located around 25 kilometres from Pune city.

Pune Rural police have launched an investigation after the bodies of a teenage boy and girl were found in the backwaters of Khadakwasla dam Wednesday. They are yet to ascertain the cause and sequence of events that led to the deaths, officials said.

Later in the night, the police identified the deceased as Priyanka Chougule, 17, a student of a local college, and Lucky Kamble, 19, and informed their families.

Officials with the Haveli police station said that the bodies were found near Sonapur village located around 25 kilometres from Pune city. A local food stall owner who saw a bike abandoned near the Khadakwasla backwaters, went closer to the water body and found the two bodies, a police officer said.

More from Pune

“We will record the statements of the family members of the boy and the girl. We will also be looking into various technical leads in the case to ascertain the cause and sequence of events that led to the deaths. The police have found no signs of struggle during the investigation,” the officer said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...
Delhi Confidential: Snap, chat in Lok Sabha 
Delhi Confidential: Snap, chat in Lok Sabha 

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 11:40:47 am
Next Story

The history of Gujarat’s Vadnagar, included in the tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage sites

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close