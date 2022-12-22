Bodies of teenage boy, girl found in Pune’s Khadakwasla dam backwaters; probe on

Pune Rural police have launched an investigation after the bodies of a teenage boy and girl were found in the backwaters of Khadakwasla dam Wednesday. They are yet to ascertain the cause and sequence of events that led to the deaths, officials said.

Later in the night, the police identified the deceased as Priyanka Chougule, 17, a student of a local college, and Lucky Kamble, 19, and informed their families.

Officials with the Haveli police station said that the bodies were found near Sonapur village located around 25 kilometres from Pune city. A local food stall owner who saw a bike abandoned near the Khadakwasla backwaters, went closer to the water body and found the two bodies, a police officer said.

“We will record the statements of the family members of the boy and the girl. We will also be looking into various technical leads in the case to ascertain the cause and sequence of events that led to the deaths. The police have found no signs of struggle during the investigation,” the officer said.