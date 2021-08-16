Teen shot dead in mobile shop in Rahatani, youth arrested

A 16-year-old boy was shot dead at a mobile phone shop in Rahatani in Pimpri Chinchwad Sunday night. The deceased, Owaiz Isaq Inamdar (16), was a resident of Kalewadi.

His father, Isaq Ismail Inamdar (40), lodged the FIR in this case at Wakad police station in the early hours of Monday.

Within hours, a team from Wakad police station arrested the alleged assailant, Kiran Shivaji Wasre (25), a resident of J K Labour Camp in Rahatni.

Police said Isaq’s uncle runs a mobile shop at Shivajinagar in Rahatni area. At 9 pm on Sunday, when Isaq was present at the shop, accused Kiran came as a customer to purchase a mobile charging cord, police said.

Kiran was carrying a pistol and Isaq questioned him about it, police said, adding that Isaq also asked Kiran to leave the shop immediately or else he would inform the police.

But Kiran opened fire on Isaq and a bullet passed through Isaq’s chest, killing him instantly, police said.

On receiving information about the incident, officers from the Pimpri Chinchwad police visited the crime scene.

Acting on a tip off to policeman Bapusaheb Bhumal, the police laid a trap and arrested Kiran from a spot near Hotel Tim Luck Luck on Monday.

He was produced before a court in Pimpri, which remanded him to police custody for six days for further investigation. A probe is underway to recover the pistol used to commite the crime, police said.