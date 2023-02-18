scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Teen ‘kills mother’ after she slaps him for not studying

Police have arrested the youth, identified as Jishan Jameer Shaikh (18), on the charge of murder. An FIR has been lodged in the case at Loni Kalbhor police station.

An 18-year-old youth allegedly killed his mother at their residence in Uruli Kanchan earlier this week and then tried to make it look like a case of suicide.

His deceased mother has been identified as Taslim Jameer Shaikh (37). The murder took place at 3.30 pm on February 15, police said.

Jishan is a student of HSC. Taslim allegedly scolded and slapped him because he was not studying properly. According to police, Jishan got angry and pushed his mother against a wall. He then allegedly strangled her to death.

Jishan decided to make it look like a case of suicide, said police. He allegedly tied her to the ceiling fan with a wire.

At the time of the incident, Jishan’s father and sister were not at home. When his father returned, Jishan told him that Taslim had died by suicide by hanging. The family took her body to a nearby hospital.

But the doctors found the incident suspicious and asked them to take the body to Sassoon hospital.

The post-mortem conducted at Sassoon hospital revealed the cause of death as “due to compression of neck with blunt injuries over body.”

Police said as the postmortem report confirmed that Taslim was murdered, a probe was launched and her son was picked up for questioning.

“We arrested Jishan on Thursday for murdering his mother. His custody will be sought from the court for further investigation,” said Senior Police Inspector Dattatraya Chavan of Loni Kalbhor police station.

First published on: 18-02-2023 at 00:01 IST
