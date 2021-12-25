Teen killed by cousin over social media post on ‘302 100 pc’; two held

Investigation by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police has revealed that a 17-year-old boy, Dashant Pradeshi, was murdered by two persons, including his cousin, over an Instagram post in which he stated “302 hundred percent”.

Police have arrested Dashant’s cousin Kamlesh Pardeshi (20) and his friend Prakash Lohar (19) on charges of murder.

Dashant was found dead on a piece of land in the early hours of Thursday.

Police initially nabbed Lohar who, during sustained interrogation, allegedly admitted that he and Kamlesh had killed Dashant.

Investigation revealed that Dashant had a scuffle with Kamlesh and Lohar a few days ago. Recently, Dashant posted ‘302 hundred percent’ on his Instagram account, which made Kamlesh and Lohar think that Dashant was planning to murder them. Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code pertains to charges of murder.

So the duo called Dashant to a spot near the National Heavy Engineering Company. They attacked him with a hammer and killed him, said police.