Teen attacked by ‘minor boys with sharp weapons’ over Instagram status

PUNE CITY Police have detained three minor boys for allegedly attacking a 16-year-old boy with sharp weapons following a petty dispute over an Instagram status.

The incident took place in broad day light in Wadgaon Budruk on Sunday. The victim sustained major injuries in the incident.

Police said the minor boys and their accomplices were angry with the content in the Instagram status of the victim. Around 4 pm, when the boy had gone to an ATM centre to withdraw money, they allegedly attacked him with sharp weapons, leaving him injured.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

The assailants further waved sharp weapons in the air “to create terror in the area”.

After being alerted about the incident, a police team launched a search and detained the three minors.