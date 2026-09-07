Techies, residents hold protest again over poor infra in Hinjawadi IT hub in Maharashtra

Even as over 5,000 IT professionals and residents held a silent protest in Pune’s IT hub of Hinjawadi on Sunday, District Collector Jitendra Dudi said he has approved Rs 426 crore for improving the infrastructure in the area and has set a deadline for completing the works.

“A total of Rs 426 crore was approved for taking up infrastructure work in Hinjewadi IT Park area on Friday. All infrastructure works will be completed in one and half years time while priority works will be completed before next monsoon,” said the district collector who will head the Task Force appointed by the State government on Thursday for Hinjawadi area.

Dudi said the amount sanctioned will be used to improve the state of existing roads, constructing pathways, last mile connectivity with Metro and improving storm-water drains, among other things.

Dudi said as the Task Force head he would be coordinating the activities of different government agencies working in the IT hub. “I have set a deadline of one and half years for completing all infrastructure related works. But for the priority works, the deadline is before next monsoon,” he said.

Meanwhile, over 5,000 IT professionals and local residents gathered in the Hinjewadi IT hub area on Sunday and staged a silent protest to draw the government’s attention to the pathetic state of infrastructure. The protestors sought to highlight potholes, perennial traffic congestion, inadequate water supply, poor waste management, and unreliable power supply in the IT hub. The demonstrators marched peacefully to demand immediate administrative intervention. The protest began at Infosys Circle in Hinjawadi Phase-1 and proceeded through the area, with participants carrying placards to highlight their grievances.

​The protest led by FITE saw participation from local residents, the Resident Welfare Association (Maan), Hinjawadi-Maan-Marunji Infra Forum, Hinjawadi Employees and Residents Trust, Pimpri-Chinchwad Co-op Housing Federation, the Mulshi Co-op Housing Federation and others.

“The IT hub pay Rs 5000 crore annual revenue to the government. In return, the IT hub gets a raw deal from the government when it comes to ensuring basic amenities and proper infrastructure,” said Pavanjit Mane of the Forum for IT Employees, under whose banner several organisations held the silent march.

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​Mane said among their key demands include land acquisition for pending projects, setting up of new roads, immediate operationalising of the Maan-Shivajinagar Metro line, increasing the deployment of traffic police personnel, and resolving major bottlenecks at Wakad Flyover, Bhumkar Chowk, Punawale, and Tathawade underpasses.

Mane said even garbage collection and disposal has become a big problem in the IT hub. “There is no system of garbage collection and disposal. Besides, the IT hub suffers from perennial shortage of water. We are demanding increased allocation water supply reservation from Mulshi dam alongside structured frameworks for garbage management and road maintenance,” he said.

Regarding the deadline set by the collector, Mane said, “The government should hold a joint meeting of all relevant government agencies. The Chief Minister should attend the meeting and set a firm project completion deadlines. We want binding timelines rather than mere erbal assurances.”

​Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also joined the rally in solidarity with the IT professionals and the residents. He and NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar backed the protestors.

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“A few days ago, I met with local residents, housing society representatives, and IT employees to understand their grievances. Today, I joined these distressed citizens in their protest against the apathy and incompetence of the administration and the state government,” he said.

“Hinjawadi IT hub is in a deplorable state today—plagued by severe traffic congestion, hazardous potholes, piles of garbage, inadequate water supply, and even a completed Metro line waiting for inauguration. Due to this administrative chaos, companies are preparing to relocate, putting the livelihoods of lakhs of young people at risk,” Aditya Thackeray added, while alleging that the Chief Minister did not meet Hinjawadi residents when he visited the area recently

​On the other hand, Rohit Pawar in a social media post said, “We fully support the rally organised by IT employees and local residents for basic infrastructure in Hinjawadi. Whether it is the MIDC areas or IT parks across Pune, infrastructure has completely collapsed, yet the government remains a silent spectator. If immediate corrective measures are not taken, the anger seen among citizens today will escalate into a far more intense protest, and the entire responsibility will lie with the state government.”