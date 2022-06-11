Techie who lost money in IPL betting held for committing thefts

The city police have arrested a high profile thief, who holds a B Tech degree and committed thefts after coming to the city to participate in a cricket tournament.

Police said the accused, identified as Twinkle Arjun Arora (30), is a resident of Ballabhgarh in Haryana and is suspected to have committed crimes after losing lakhs of rupees in betting on IPL cricket matches.

An FIR was lodged at Bibwewadi police station by a complainant who had participated in a cricket tournament at Rajyog lawns in Bibwewadi area on May 15. While playing cricket, the complainant kept his valuables including mobile phone and bank cards in his car. Police said Arora committed theft of these valuables and later used it to withdraw money and shop some items to the tune of Rs 4.11 lakh from the complainant’s bank account.