Techie’s ‘suicide’: Kin say she was forced to undergo abortion by in-laws

A 30-year-old woman computer engineer who died allegedly by suicide due to harassment and dowry demand from her husband and in-laws, was forced to undergo sex determination when she was pregnant and forceful abortion, her family has alleged.

Police have arrested her mother-in-law who is a Sarpanch and her husband in the case.

Dipti Rohan Chaudhari (30), died allegedly by suicide at her home in Kad vasti in Sortapwadi area of Uruli Kanchan around 7.30 pm on January 24.

Police said that Dipti married Rohan Karbhari Chaudhari in 2019 and the couple has a three-year-old daughter.

An FIR in the case was registered at Uruli Kanchan police station under Pune Rural Police based on the complaint filed by Dipti’s mother Hemlata Balasaheb Magar (50), a resident of Magarpatta City.