Techie’s ‘suicide’: Kin say she was forced to undergo abortion by in-laws

Dipti Rohan Chaudhari (30), died allegedly by suicide at her home in Kad vasti in Sortapwadi area of Uruli Kanchan around 7.30 pm on January 24.

Police have arrested the victim's mother-in-law who is a Sarpanch and her husband in the case.Police have arrested the victim's mother-in-law who is a Sarpanch and her husband in the case. (File Photo)

A 30-year-old woman computer engineer who died allegedly by suicide due to harassment and dowry demand from her husband and in-laws, was forced to undergo sex determination when she was pregnant and forceful abortion, her family has alleged.

Police have arrested her mother-in-law who is a Sarpanch and her husband in the case.

Police said that Dipti married Rohan Karbhari Chaudhari in 2019 and the couple has a three-year-old daughter.

An FIR in the case was registered at Uruli Kanchan police station under Pune Rural Police based on the complaint filed by Dipti’s mother Hemlata Balasaheb Magar (50), a resident of Magarpatta City.

“We have booked four persons including her husband Rohan, brother-in-law Rohit, mother-in-law Sunita, who is a Sarpanch of Sortapwadi, and father-in-law Karbhari. Of these, Sunita and Rohan have been arrested,” said Sandeep Singh Gill, Superintendent of Police for Pune Rural.

Dipti, mother has alleged in the FIR that her husband and in-laws constantly harassed her, verbally and physically abused her.

They also mentally harassed her for having given birth to a girl child. They allegedly forced her to undergo sex determination test when she was pregnant recently and when the illegal tests revealed that it was a female fetus she was forced to undergo abortion.

When asked about the aspect of sex determination and forceful abortion, Gill added, “That aspect also being thoroughly investigated.”

Police have booked the accused under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita sections 80 (dowry death), 108 (abetment of suicide), 85 (husband or relative of husband subjecting woman to cruelty), 89 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351(3) (criminal intimidation – aggravated form), 115(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt).Rohan (31) and Sunita (58) were arrested on Monday and have been remanded to police custody till January 31. A search is underway for Rohit and Karbhari.

