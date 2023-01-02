scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Techie returning home attacked, robbed of his bag; FIR registered

One of the suspects tried to snatch his laptop bag. As the complainant resisted, one of them took out a sickle and attacked the complainant on the back three to four times.

The suspects fled with a bag of containing his clothes and his mobile phone, police said.
A 25-YEAR-OLD software developer had a narrow escape on Saturday morning when armed robbers attacked him with a sharp weapon, but he did not sustain any injury due to the laptop bag on his back. The suspects fled with a bag of containing his clothes and his mobile phone, police said.

An officer from the Kothrud police station said that the incident took place on Paud Road at 3.45 am on December 31 when the 25-year-old complainant, a software developer for a private company, and walking to his home. According to his complaint, four suspects approached him on motorbikes when he was passing a shopping mall in the area. The suspects started hurling abuses at him and threatened to harm him.

One of the suspects tried to snatch his laptop bag. As the complainant resisted, one of them took out a sickle and attacked the complainant on the back three to four times. Because of the laptop, he did not sustain any injury. The suspects then snatched the complainant’s other bag containing clothes and his cell phone.

The complainant subsequently approached the Kothrud police station, and an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code on robbery. Police are working on various clues, including examining footage from CCTV cameras in the area.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 05:30 IST
