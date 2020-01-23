Pune: Techie ‘raped, sexually assaulted with liquor bottle’; friend arrested

Police have booked the man under sections pertaining to rape and unnatural offences of the Indian Penal Code. (Representational Image) Police have booked the man under sections pertaining to rape and unnatural offences of the Indian Penal Code. (Representational Image)

POLICE HAVE arrested a man for allegedly raping his 28-year-old friend, who is a software engineer employed at a Pune-based firm. The accused also sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle and has been booked for unnatural offences, police said.

The woman lodged an FIR in this case on Tuesday. According to police, the woman came in contact with the accused in May 2019 and later, the two fell in love and began a relationship.

Police said the woman, in her complaint, stated that the accused had unnatural sex with her in November last year and threatened to kill her if she spoke of it to anyone. On December 9, 2019, the accused came to the complainant’s house to apologise and told her that he will marry her, forcing her into a physical relationship again, police added.

When the woman threatened to lodge a police complaint, he got angry and sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle.

Police have booked the man under sections pertaining to rape and unnatural offences of the Indian Penal Code. A court remanded him in police custody till January 26.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App