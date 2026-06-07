Techie loses 4.76 lakh after clicking fake traffic challan link; fraudsters buy 4 high-end phones

The risk is amplified by the normalisation of app-based payments and instant approvals, which gives fraudsters a narrow but critical window to execute high-value transactions. (Image generated using AI)

A 30-year-old techie from Alandi fell prey to a remote access scam triggered by a fake traffic challan link. Instead of routing the stolen money through multiple accounts, the fraudsters swiftly spent Rs 4.76 lakh from his bank account within minutes to purchase four high-end phones.

An FIR in the case was registered at Alandi police station under Pimpri Chinchwad police on Saturday by the 30-year-old resident of Khed taluka who works for an IT company.

On June 5, the complainant received a message claiming a traffic violation challan had been generated in his name. After clicking the link in the message, an application was downloaded on his phone and believed to have given remote access to cyber fraudsters.