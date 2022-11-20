scorecardresearch
Techie alleges rape by man she met on matrimonial website, probe on

The woman said the man raped her twice promising that he would marry her. The police said they were yet to arrest the suspect, who is an IT engineer from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

The woman approached the police after realising that the man had no intention of marrying her. (File)

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police Saturday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against an IT engineer after a 26-year-old woman, who works for a multinational IT company, alleged that he raped her after coming in contact with her through a matrimonial website and promising to marry her.

According to the police, the woman came in contact with the suspect through a well-known matrimonial website earlier this year. The complaint stated that three months into the communication, the duo held a pre-wedding tilak ceremony. She said the man raped her twice – in July and September- promising that he would marry her.

The woman approached the police after realising that the man had no intention of marrying her. “We have identified the suspect, who is an IT engineer from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. We are yet to arrest the suspect.” said a police officer.

In January this year, the police in Pune probed a case in which a 32-year-old IT engineer was allegedly confined and raped by a man she came to know through a matrimonial website. He allegedly fled after providing a fake address later.

The Maharashtra Police have time and again issued advisories to prospective brides and grooms and people registering on dating websites to exercise adequate caution before interacting with strangers.

First published on: 20-11-2022 at 01:52:01 pm
