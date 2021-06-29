Tech startup’s Covid helpdesk address concerns of patients

Whatsapp ChatBOT is a software programme, which runs on the encrypted WhatsApp platform. Users can communicate with a ChatBOT through the chat interface as they would talk to a real person. (File photo)

Covid Help Desk is an initiative that has been started by Machadalo, a tech startup. Headquartered in Mumbai, the startup has a pan-India presence with NASSCOM Product Centre, the apex body for the IT-BPM (business process management) industry recently recognising their effort.

Shyamlee Khanna, who leads the volunteer programme with Covid Help Desk Whatsapp BOT, said the ChatBOT was a unique platform in the country providing end-to-end information and thus, support Covid-19 patients.

Khanna recalled how a team of more than 20 members got together on April 20 to help people during the alarming second wave of the pandemic. “Our platform provides solutions in close to 540 of the 741 districts across the country with a total of more than 400 doctors and over 35,000 suppliers by using social media platforms. Over 250 volunteers are ensuring that daily and more than 500 people are assisted through this BOT,” Khanna said.

NASSCOM too recently posted on how it was a simple to use WhatsApp repository that addresses concerns to availability of oxygen cylinders, ICU beds, ventilators and medicines. The BOT provides the user with a menu from which a particular category and a city could be chosen to find the latest verified information.