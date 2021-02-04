Tech innovation can curb power thefts, says new MSEDCL chief

Singhal also applauded the recently-declared amnesty scheme for farmers to clear outstanding power bills. (Representational)

Vijay Singhal, who recently took charge as chairman and managing director of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), has listed reducing revenue losses due to power thefts by using technological innovations as one of the priority issues.

“I have taken a review in the last few days. Power theft is part of losses… there are both technical and commercial losses. Even if we reduce the loss by 2 to 3 per cent, there will be a definite impact on the revenue,” Singhal told The Indian Express.

With arrears mounting to more than Rs 63,000 crore, MSEDCL had earlier directed its regional offices to recover dues or cut power supply in case of non-compliance.

“We have to run the organisation professionally and there are a couple of areas that need to be handled on a priority basis,” said the new MSEDCL chief.

Singhal also applauded the recently-declared amnesty scheme for farmers to clear outstanding power bills. “The recovery from this amnesty scheme will be utilised for strengthening power infrastructure at gram panchayat and district levels,” he said.

Singhal was earlier the municipal commissioner of Thane, and was involved in Covid-19 management in the city, before he took charge as chairman and MD of MSEDCL.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.