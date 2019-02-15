Team from Pune’s Institute of IED Management to help Pulwama attack probe

A team from the Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF)’s Institute of IED (Improvised Explosive Device) Management will be part of the probe into the terror attack that took place in Awantipora in Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.

A three-member team from the institute, located at Talegaon in Pune, will conduct the probe, look into the explosive materials used in the attack and the way it was executed. The team will assist investigating agencies and gather data for analysis. Commandant Dhirendra Verma, principal of the Institute of IED Management, confirmed that a team from the institute is headed to the site of the attack in Pulwama. Inaugurated in 2012, the institute has some of the most modern laboratories and equipment in India, and has trained teams from several security agencies, including the National Security Guard and the Special Protection Group, and many from abroad.