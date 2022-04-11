Team from Pune school to compete at international robotics championship in US

A robotics team comprising students of classes 8, 9 and 10 from Bishop’s Co-Ed School in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar has won the coveted FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) India robotics competition 2022, allowing it to compete in the FTC World Championship in Houston, USA later this month.

Ronav Jaiswal from the team, which goes by the name BSRC Mad About Robots, won the FTC Dean’s List Finalist Award, the highest honour given to an individual at the competition. “These awards are the highest honour given to a team and individual at this prestigious robotics competition. BSRC won the FTC INSPIRE Award competing against 41 other teams from all over India. This award is given to the team that is a role model for all other teams and is a top contender for all the other awards,” said a statement by the school’s principal Shayne McPherson and coach Sumesh Jaiswal.

“This (international) event will witness 160 robotics teams from countries all over the world competing against each other for the top awards. Ronav Jaiswal has also been invited to the FTC World Championship to compete against 150 other Dean’s List Finalists from around the world for the coveted Dean’s List Award,” it said.

“FTC is a robotics competition for students in grades 7–12 to compete head-to-head, by designing, building, and programming a robot to compete in an alliance format against other teams. The competition consists of local and regional qualifiers and the world championship, the FIRST Championship, is held in Houston, USA every year. FIRST Tech Challenge students learn to think like engineers. Teams design, build, and code robots to compete against other teams,” Jaiswal explained.