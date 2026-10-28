Teachers victory for teachers welfare: Pune’s newly elected BJP legislator Gawade

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BJP candidate Kaustubh Gawade emerged victorious in the keenly contested Pune Division Teachers’ Constituency by defeating main rival and Shiv Sena-backed independent candidate Sachin Sanap.
Gawade is grandson of educationalist Bapuji Salunkhe and CEO of Shree Swami Vivekanand Shikshan Sastha in Kolhapur. He holds degrees in MCom and MBA and has been working with issues faced by teachers.
After his victory, Gawade said his victory was of teachers who expressed confidence in him. “I have been raising concerns of teachers through agitations on streets. Now, it is my responsibility to take these issues to the level of the state government. This is an opportunity for me to deliver in the interest of teachers of the state,” he said, adding he would work with rival candidates to resolve the issues of teachers.
“I congratulate Kaustubh Gawade for the victory,” Sanap said, admitting his defeat. He also expressed regret that “The teachers did not elect a teacher’s legislator” as he “was backed by Shiv Sena so it was a friendly fight between” them.
NCP(SP) candidate Harshada Deshmukh defeated BJP candidate Smita Jadhav in the keenly contested election of the Pune Division Graduate constituency. Harshada is daughter of former bureaucrat Prabhakar Deshmukh, a close associate of NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar and had contested the 2024 assembly elections.
Deshmukh is an educationalist and managing director of KJ Educational Institute in Pune. She is a post graduate in Mechanical and Design Engineering from Pune university and holds Management degree from Cranfield university in United Kingdom. Deshmukh is involved in social work through Dream Social Foundation which she has headed since its formation for working in education, women empowerment, employment and environment.
Smita Jadhav is daughter in law of Pratap Jadhav. Jadhav holds an important position in D Y Patil Educational Institute.