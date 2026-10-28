Teachers victory for teachers welfare: Pune’s newly elected BJP legislator Gawade

BJP candidate Kaustubh Gawade emerged victorious in the keenly contested Pune Division Teachers’ Constituency by defeating main rival and Shiv Sena-backed independent candidate Sachin Sanap.

Gawade is grandson of educationalist Bapuji Salunkhe and CEO of Shree Swami Vivekanand Shikshan Sastha in Kolhapur. He holds degrees in MCom and MBA and has been working with issues faced by teachers.

After his victory, Gawade said his victory was of teachers who expressed confidence in him. “I have been raising concerns of teachers through agitations on streets. Now, it is my responsibility to take these issues to the level of the state government. This is an opportunity for me to deliver in the interest of teachers of the state,” he said, adding he would work with rival candidates to resolve the issues of teachers.