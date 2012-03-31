Teachers need platform for creativity: Supriya Sule

The first state level literary festival for primary and secondary school teachers will be held in Pune on April 14-15.

The two-day event will be organised at the Mahatma Phule Hall at the Maharashtra State Council Educational Research and Training office.

NCP MP Surpiya Sule,who is part of the organising committee,said at a press conference here on Friday,We have a large number of teachers who need such a platform to express their thoughts on various issues related to education as well as fiction,non-fiction,poetry,drama and other forms of literary writing. Depending upon the response we receive,we might replicate it elsewhere in the state later.

The event will be inaugurated by school education minister Rajendra Darda. Vijaya Wad of the Marathi Vishwa Kosh will be the chief guest at the event where about 300 teachers are expected.

