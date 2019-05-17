Pune: Teacher of Zilla Parishad school held for ‘molesting’ 12 students

A 42-year-old teacher of a Zilla Parishad school has been arrested for allegedly molesting as many as 12 girl students from Class VI.

Advertising

According to the police, since the last six months, the accused used to allegedly approach the students during his class and even during the tiffin break. He allegedly misbehaved with the girls by touching their private parts and hugging them.

After receiving complaints about the teacher, the center in-charge of the school initiated an inquiry into the matter. The issue was later reported to the higher authorities in the education department of the Zilla Parishad and a complaint was filed against the accused. An education official from the local panchayat samiti lodged the first information report in this regard.

Police have booked the accused teacher under sections 354 (molestation) and 506 of IPC and sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

“The accused was produced before a court on Thursday. The court has remanded the accused to police custody till May 18 for further investigation,” said a police officer.