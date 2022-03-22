scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Pune: Teacher killed, four others injured after container truck hits multiple vehicles

The driver lost control of the vehicle on a patch of the road with a gradient which led to the accident.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
March 22, 2022 9:44:19 pm
The incident took place when the container was moving from Bhugaon to Pirangut. (Representational)

A 40-year-old school teacher was killed and four others, including a six-year-old, were injured after a container truck hit three two wheelers and a car at Pirangut area near Pune on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place when the container was moving from Bhugaon to Pirangut. The driver lost control of the vehicle on a patch of the road with a gradient which led to the accident. Yuvraj Sambhaji Borule (40), who worked as a teacher at a local school and was riding his two wheeler, sustained grievous injuries after the container hit his bike. He died later.

Three persons riding on another bike sustained injuries as they fell down after the container hit the bike. The injured have been identified as Atish Waghmare, Tushar Adsul and Akash Kamble (6). Another biker Prashant Sudam Shinde (40), on the third bike, also sustained injuries on shoulder after he fell down. A car was damaged after the container rammed into it.

Assistant Inspector Ramesh Gaikwad said, “We have detained the container driver Gorelal Kori. He has said he could control the vehicle because of brake failure. An examination of the vehicle by the Regional Transport Officer will ascertain whether there was an issue with the brakes. We are also probing possible negligence on the part of the driver.”

