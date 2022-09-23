Teacher booked for caning SC student, hurling ‘castist abuse’

Pune Rural Police booked a teacher from a school at a village in Daund taluka of Pune District for allegedly caning a 13-year-old student and hurling casteist slurs against him. A FIR was registered at Yavat Police station on a complaint by the family members of the student belonging to a Scheduled Caste community. The incident took place around 3.30 pm on Wednesday on the school premises. An offence in the case was registered in the early hours of Thursday.

“According to the complaint filed by the boy’s family, the teacher caned the student on his back. The teacher is also alleged to have hurled casteist slurs at the student. We have booked the teacher for the offence registered in the wee hours of Thursday,” Inspector Narayan Pawar, the in-charge of Yavat police station, said.

Pawar said the teacher, while yet to be arrested, has been booked under provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act along with Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to physical assault, intentional insult and criminal intimidation.