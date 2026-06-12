TCS employee dies by suicide, FIR against 2 women colleagues, one other

The FIR mentioned that Palicha often had quarrels with his wife, due to which she went to Philippines, through an NGO (File Photo)

A 48-year-old TCS employee died by suicide at his residence in Bhosari area of Pimpri Chinchwad due to alleged harassment caused by two women colleagues and a man not linked to the company.

Police identified the victim as Amit Abhay Bramhe. His 19-year-old son lodged the first information report (FIR) at the Bhosari police station on June 9.

As per the FIR, Bramhe was a resident of Suvidha Park in Bhosari and worked with TCS in Hinjewadi. Before he died by suicide at his home around 4 pm on June 2, he left a suicide note in which he blamed two TCS staffers Archana and Shashwati and one Vinod Palicha, the FIR stated.