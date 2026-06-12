TCS employee dies by suicide, FIR against 2 women colleagues, one other

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
A 48-year-old TCS employee died by suicide at his residence in Bhosari area of Pimpri Chinchwad due to alleged harassment caused by two women colleagues and a man not linked to the company.
Police identified the victim as Amit Abhay Bramhe. His 19-year-old son lodged the first information report (FIR) at the Bhosari police station on June 9.
As per the FIR, Bramhe was a resident of Suvidha Park in Bhosari and worked with TCS in Hinjewadi. Before he died by suicide at his home around 4 pm on June 2, he left a suicide note in which he blamed two TCS staffers Archana and Shashwati and one Vinod Palicha, the FIR stated.
The police booked the two women and Palicha under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 3 (5).
Senior police inspector Sandip Ghorpade of Bhosari police station said, “We have initiated a probe in this case. We have issued a notice to TCS authorities to investigate the two accused women. Search is underway for accused Palicha.”
As stated in the FIR, Amit Bramhe’s wife Anagha, who has cancer, became friends with Palicha’s wife over Facebook in 2024. Since then the Bramhe and Palicha families have known each other.
The FIR mentioned that Palicha often had quarrels with his wife, due to which she went to Philippines, through an NGO. But he allegedly believed that she left him and went abroad because of Amit and Anagha Bramhe. He allegedly filed false complaints of cheating and thefts against Amit Bramhe at Hinjewadi police station. He also allegedly issued a legal notice to Bramhe through a lawyer and submitted false complaints against him on the company’s email, the FIR stated.
The FIR further mentioned that two company staffers, Archana and Shashwati, in the DEG project of TCS, allegedly insulted Bramhe in front of other employees. They allegedly took away a good project from him and gave him work which he had no knowledge of instead. The women allegedly threatened to submit negative feedback against Bramhe, the FIR stated.
TCS, in a statement, said, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague, Amit Brahme. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this extremely difficult time. The wellbeing of our employees is of utmost importance to us and we are extending all support to the bereaved family. We have also taken note of the allegations against the two employees and are ascertaining the facts. Complete cooperation is being extended to relevant authorities as they continue their investigation. As this is an ongoing process, it won’t be appropriate for us to comment further at this stage.”
Meanwhile, Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) submitted a formal complaint to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking an independent inquiry into Amit Bramhe’s death.