Despite tax rebate, women property owners increase only marginally in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Despite Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) rebate in tax for women property owners, properties registered in the name of women have not increased substantially in areas under its jurisdiction over the years, said officials.

“In 2017-18, there were 5,954 women property owners. In 2018-19, the figure rose to 6,339. Currently, there are around 8,000 properties in the name of women,” officials said, suggesting that there has only been a marginal increase in the number of women property owners.

According to the PCMC, of the 3.79 lakh people who paid property tax for 2021-22, only 7,992 (2.1 per cent) are women. Of the Rs 633 crore received as property tax for the financial year ended on March 31, women accounted for only Rs 2.2 crore, said officials.

Nilesh Deshmukh, assistant municipal commissioner and head of the tax collection department, said that the PCMC in 2011-12 introduced a scheme of 50 per cent rebate in general tax to those properties which are registered in the name of women.

Assistant municipal commissioner Dilip Adari said: “The concession of 50 per cent is given in general tax and not full property tax. It also depends on the rateable value of the property. The aim was to empower women financially. The rebate is given to residential properties owned by women. If online payment is made, then they get up to 10 per cent more rebate,” he said.

According to the PCMC property tax department, there are 5.71 lakh property owners in the industrial city of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

