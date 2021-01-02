Tata should stop power generation at Mulshi dam plant: Ajit Pawar

Citing surplus power generation in the country, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said that Tata should stop power generation at its Mulshi dam plant, so that more water may be available to meet the drinking water needs of Pune city.

“We are planning to draw water from Mulshi dam to meet the drinking water needs of the city. Tata should stop power generation at the dam… There is already surplus power generation in the country,” Pawar said during an event to inaugurate the water supply project of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for drawing water from the Bhama Askhed dam to the city.

He said the move would make 5-7 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water available, which would help in meeting the drinking water needs of the city and aid its expansion. “It has been observed that the city grows faster with sufficient water supply… We have seen sufferings of some cities in the state during drought and water had to be supplied to them through the Railways,” Pawar said.