Tata Power to develop 4MWp solar project at Tata Motors’ Pune plant

Tata Motors and Tata Power have entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to develop a 4 MWp on-site solar project at Tata Motors’ Pune commercial vehicle manufacturing facility.

“It’s a significant step towards building a resilient and sustainable future. The installation is collectively expected to generate 5.8 million units of electricity, potentially mitigating over 10 lakh tonnes of carbon emission. This is equivalent to planting over 16 lakh teak trees over a lifetime,” a release stated.

Alok Kumar Singh, plant head, Commercial Vehicle Manufacturing Facility, Plant, Tata Motors, said they were making a continuous effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to achieve Net Zero Emission goal. “We have been exploring different avenues and business models for using renewable energy to promote sustainable business growth. In FY22, the total renewable energy contribution by our CV Pune plant was 32%. With this agreement, we reaffirm our commitment to moving closer to our goals of cultivating 100% renewable energy capacity,” he said.