scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Tata Power to develop 4MWp solar project at Tata Motors’ Pune plant

Alok Kumar Singh, plant head, Commercial Vehicle Manufacturing Facility, Plant, Tata Motors, said they were making a continuous effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to achieve Net Zero Emission goal.

Tata Power (File Photo)

Tata Motors and Tata Power have entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to develop a 4 MWp on-site solar project at Tata Motors’ Pune commercial vehicle manufacturing facility.

“It’s a significant step towards building a resilient and sustainable future. The installation is collectively expected to generate 5.8 million units of electricity, potentially mitigating over 10 lakh tonnes of carbon emission. This is equivalent to planting over 16 lakh teak trees over a lifetime,” a release stated.

More from Pune

Alok Kumar Singh, plant head, Commercial Vehicle Manufacturing Facility, Plant, Tata Motors, said they were making a continuous effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to achieve Net Zero Emission goal. “We have been exploring different avenues and business models for using renewable energy to promote sustainable business growth. In FY22, the total renewable energy contribution by our CV Pune plant was 32%. With this agreement, we reaffirm our commitment to moving closer to our goals of cultivating 100% renewable energy capacity,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘CBI-Still Caged Parrot?...Premium
UPSC Key-September 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘CBI-Still Caged Parrot?...
A ‘cursed stone’ or ‘Mountain of darkness’: Why the Kohinoor never really...Premium
A ‘cursed stone’ or ‘Mountain of darkness’: Why the Kohinoor never really...
Ashok Gehlot or Shashi Tharoor? Opposites in many ways, what makes them a...Premium
Ashok Gehlot or Shashi Tharoor? Opposites in many ways, what makes them a...
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: surveyPremium
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: survey

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-09-2022 at 03:48:14 am
Next Story

Regional parties are family fiefdoms, threat to democracy: Nadda

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 20: Latest News
Advertisement